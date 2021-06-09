You Can Swim With Sharks At The Denver Aquarium

Whether you've been there once or 100 times or maybe never at all, the Denver Aquarium is ALWAYS a fun time and sure to amaze kids of all ages.

Just in case you didn't already know this, if qualified you can have an up close and interactive experience. According to Only In Your State, you can get up close (REALLY close). If you have your diving certification, you are invited to join A-1 Scuba and Travel as they swim through the Aquarium's Sunken Shipwreck exhibit, which features several kinds of sharks, plus barracudas, turtles, and sawfish.

The fee to Dive with the Sharks is $185 per person but that includes not only your dive and equipment, but all-day admission to the Aquarium, coupons, a t-shirt, and more.

If you DON'T have your diving certification, you can STILL get super close to these creatures thanks to the awesome display that lets you literally be right next to them...just with super strong glass between you and them.



The aquarium in Denver is pretty fantastic and it's not just because of the exhibits; that's obviously a big part of it, but they have a bunch of other neat bells and whistles that make it stand out from other aquariums across the country. This includes their carousel, 4-D theater, train rides and mermaids popping up all over the place.

Oh, and just an FYI, the restaurant is pretty fantastic too as you practically dine seaside with many fish swimming around in the giant tanks next to the dining area.