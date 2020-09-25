You Owe it To Yourself to Watch this 2-Year-Old Make Lasagna

If you want something done right, find a 2-year-old to do it. OK, so you might want to not include the word "right", but 2-year-olds will definitely do something and that includes this cute little boy making lasagna.

According to the Facebook share, this little chef is named Roman. His mom is Ayla Jayln. He is...wonderful. If the video doesn't appear below, watch it here. You will seriously love it.

Hey, cut him some slack. Making lasagna is hard. Last time I attempted it, the "noodles" tasted more like potato chips.

You have to love how he asks for an ingredient then immediately says thank you. So polite. As our world continues to battle serious issues, I think we need more kids like Roman to lighten up the mood...and make more lasagna. Lasagna is good.