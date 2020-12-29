You’re Probably Not Having as Good a Day as This Rescue Bear

I really do hope you're having a good day, but I highly doubt it's as good as a rescue bear who seems to be living his best life.

This is a rescue bear named Lou who has made himself very comfortable in a bin full of cedar shavings.

Based on the video description, Lou is a rescue bear at Idaho Black Bear Rehab in Garden City. They shared more backstory on Lou and his other family members:

Lou the bear was found orphaned in Nevada alongside his sister, Hazel, and another bear, Ninzi.

The plan is for these bears to stay in the rehab center until spring when apparently they'll be released back into the wild. By the look on Lou's face, I'm not so sure he'll be in a hurry to leave.