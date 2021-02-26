119 New Cases of COVID in Wyoming, 6 New Cases in Natrona County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 119 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 46,044. 6 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 31.

No new deaths were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, leaving the statewide death total at 671. Of these total deaths, 131 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of Thursday, there are 25 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 10 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Currently 44,886 cases have recovered.

Kim Deti, a spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Health, said that "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."

Descriptions of those who have passed due to COVID-related issues are as follows:

An older adult Big Horn County woman died last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Goshen County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Another older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.