192 New Cases of COVID-19 in Natrona County, No New Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 29,053. 192 new cases were reported for Natrona County, bringing the current number of active cases in Natrona County to 1,583.

No new deaths have been confirmed by the Health Department, leaving the total number of Wyoming deaths at 215. Of these deaths, 46 have occurred in Natrona County.

Currently, there are 247 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 66 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Wyoming Medical Center is currently housing the most COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, but Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is also reporting a surge, with 64 patients currently being treated for COVID-19.

The Wyoming Medical Center has released a self-report, noting that of those affected by COVID-19 in Wyoming, 6,610 are 18 years of age or under.

Currently, 21,254 cases have recovered.

The Associated Press reports that "Drugmaker AstraZeneca says that late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store product that may become the vaccine of choice for the developing world.

The results announced Monday are based on interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report late-stage data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

But unlike the others, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doesn’t have to be stored at freezer temperatures, making it potentially easier to distribute, especially in developing countries."