26 New COVID-Related Deaths Reported in Wyoming, 1,251 New Cases

The Wyoming Health Department Reported 1,251 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 23, bringing the statewide total to 25,560. 190 cases were reported for Natrona County.

Additionally, 26 new deaths have been confirmed by the Health Department, bringing the total number of Wyoming deaths to 202. Of these deaths, 45 have occurred in Natrona County.

Currently, there are 224 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 68 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Wyoming Medical Center is currently housing the most COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, but Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is also reporting a surge, with 52 patients currently being treated for COVID-19.

The Associated Press reports that "Drugmaker AstraZeneca says that late-stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store product that may become the vaccine of choice for the developing world.

The results announced Monday are based on interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report late-stage data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

But unlike the others, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doesn’t have to be stored at freezer temperatures, making it potentially easier to distribute, especially in developing countries."