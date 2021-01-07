263 New COVID Cases in Wyoming, 25 New Deaths Reported
The Wyoming Department of Health reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 39,476. 22 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 148.
25 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 489. Of these deaths, 101 have occurred in Natrona County.
As of January 7, there are 112 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 20 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center currently has the most COVID-related hospitalizations, with 25 patients currently being treated.
Currently 37,659 cases have recovered.
According to WDH spokesperson Kim Deti, "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."
Deti revealed that deaths occurred in Natrona County, Campbell County, Crook County, Fremont County, Hot Springs County, Johnson County, Park County, Sweetwater County, and Uinta County.
The following are descriptions of the persons who have passed away, due to COVID-related issues.
- An older adult Campbell County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- Another older adult Campbell County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Crook County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Crook County woman died in November. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Fremont County man died last month. He was hospitalized in another state, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Fremont County man died last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Hot Springs County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Johnson County man died late last month. He was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. He had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Natrona County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An adult Park County man died late last month. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- Another adult Park County man died late last month. It’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Park County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Park County man died late last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sweetwater County man died late last month. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sweetwater County woman died last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sweetwater County man died last month. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- Another older adult Sweetwater County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Sweetwater County woman died late last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Uinta County man died last month. He was a resident of an out-of-state long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
- An older adult Weston County woman died late last month. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.