302 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported for Wyoming, 36 New Cases in Natrona County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 38,742. 36 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 123.

There have been 438 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming, as of January 4. Of these deaths, 92 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of January 3, there are 105 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 21 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center currently has the most COVID-related hospitalizations, with 23 patients currently being treated.

Currently, 37,208 cases have recovered.

Zach Spadt of K2 Radio News reports that Wyoming bars and restaurants are able to return to normal business hours because COVID hospitalizations are currently down.

The current restrictions will be lifted on Jan. 9, and restaurants will be allowed to resume onsite consumption from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Most municipalities in Wyoming require bars to close at 2 a.m. under normal conditions.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon praised Wyomingites' response and cited it as a reason cases have declined around the state.

“Thank you to the people of Wyoming who recognized the strain on their hospitals and health care workers and acted accordingly,” Gordon said in a news release. “I also want to express my gratitude to those businesses that adapted to these temporary measures. These have not been easy times for anyone We are not out of the woods yet, but continued personal safety measures while the vaccine is being distributed will enable our state’s schools and businesses to continue to remain open.”