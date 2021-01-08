406 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming, No New Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 406 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 39,882. 41 new cases were reported for Natrona County, bringing the current number of active cases in Natrona County to 156.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, leaving the total number of COVID-related deaths at 489. Of these deaths, 101 have occurred in Natrona County.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As of January 8, there are 108 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 15 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center currently has the most COVID-related hospitalizations, with 24 patients currently being treated.

Currently 37,921 cases have recovered.

According to WDH spokesperson Kim Deti, "Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information and location of permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a death, those deaths are not included in the WDH count."

Deti revealed that deaths occurred in Natrona County, Campbell County, Crook County, Fremont County, Hot Springs County, Johnson County, Park County, Sweetwater County, and Uinta County.

The following are descriptions of the persons who have passed away, due to COVID-related issues.