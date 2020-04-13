United Way of Natrona County has made available $50,000 for residents who need help with rent, mortgage and utility payments.

According to the United Way of Natrona County, the Community Relief Fund was launched March 24 with $10,000 from Jonah Bank. Other Casper companies jumped in with matching donations, along with individual donations, to reach $100,000.

The first $50,000 to be released will focus on rent, mortgage and utilities assistance. Qualified families may see up to $450 toward March and April living expenses.

“Even with expanded unemployment Benefits and an economic stimulus check on the way many families are unsure of how to pay their rent right now,” United Way of Natrona County Executive Director Anna Wilcox said in the release.

To apply for assistance, Natrona County residents can visit the United Way office at 350 Big Horn Road, April 14 through 16 from noon to 5 p.m. Applicants should drop off the following documents at the no contact, drive-up, drop-off:

Documentation of a lost job or lay off due to COVID-19 or closure due to local or state mandate/order as a result of COVID-19 safety measures

Documentation for a payment requested, lease for rent, invoice or bill for utilities

Personal identification matching the name on the requested documents such as a government-issued photo ID or social security card

Name, employer, social security card for all adult household members

United Way staff will help with applications and make copies of any documents as needed. Completed applications will be sent to community partners who will then reach out directly to individuals to review.

All approved payments will be made out to and mailed directly to vendors once it's confirmed the payment will keep individuals in good standing.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app