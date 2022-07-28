The Central Wyoming Kennel Club (CWKC) Dog Show is being held July 29th through the 31st from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is FREE to the public.

There are expected to be over 900 dogs and "probably at least 140 different breeds" according to Noreene Rodgers, the show's Director.

The CWKC is Sanctioned under the American Kennel Club, and they approve over 200 breeds, so there could be even more!

Rodgers anticipates there will be lots of border collies, Australian shepherds, poodles, golden Labradoodles, Goldendoodles, Cocker Spaniels and Rhodesian Ridgebacks and Dalmatians.

One of the most exotic breeds expected is a Xoloitzcuintli--aka the Mexican hairless dog.

I inquired about my own favorite--Weimaraner--and she said, "Yes, there will be at least one."

There will be a multitude of people from across the nation in attendance. Rodgers said, "I've got people coming in from California, all over the nation...it could be international--sometimes you do get people from Mexico and Canada."

There are thirteen judges from all over, too. Rodgers said, "Florida, Indiana, Colorado, Oregon..."

"The judges come in and look at the dogs and say 'yes, they are close to the standard' or 'no, they're not' and give a 1, 2 or 3 depending...and so especially when they are in a group where they are all the same breed (like the herding group or terrier group) they're being judged according to their standards."

Parent clubs all over the nation write a standard according to the way they think breeds should look and act, Rodgers said.

"If you are researching a breed, this is an excellent place to find information. They won't be selling dogs there, but it is a good place to talk to a breeder and find out if they know when and where puppies are available. The contestants usually have time to talk to people directly in the reserving grooming areas. These are located in two large buildings at the fairgrounds where owners fluff and puff their dogs."

Go to the Central Wyoming Kennel Club site to find out when your favorite breed is being judged!

Photos from the Central Wyoming Kennel Club.

