Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?

You know what they say, 'thrift is a virtue.'

The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.

Other organizations will be there to spread information on skiing and safety tips.

Get our free mobile app

This event takes place at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Industrial Building 1. (700 Fairgrounds Road).

It happens on Thursday, October 13th through the 16th.

Thursday: 11 AM - 7 PM Consignment

Friday: 6 AM - 9 AM Early Bird Sales ($5 Admission Fee...children under 12 FREE)

Saturday: 9 AM - 6 PM Regular Sales

Sunday: 9 AM - 12 PM Sale & Pick Up

This is a good chance to get your gear at a discounted rate. It's useful for parents with growing kids, too!

For tips on how to get the most out of one of these swaps, check out Outdoor magazine's suggestions.

Here's What Central Wyoming Looked Like After A Major October Snowstorm Over the course of two days in early October of 2021 Central Wyoming received anywhere from 8 to 16 inches of wet heavy snow. Here's a look at some of the pictures that you shared with us.