Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap
Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?
You know what they say, 'thrift is a virtue.'
The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
Other organizations will be there to spread information on skiing and safety tips.
This event takes place at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Industrial Building 1. (700 Fairgrounds Road).
It happens on Thursday, October 13th through the 16th.
- Thursday: 11 AM - 7 PM Consignment
- Friday: 6 AM - 9 AM Early Bird Sales ($5 Admission Fee...children under 12 FREE)
- Saturday: 9 AM - 6 PM Regular Sales
- Sunday: 9 AM - 12 PM Sale & Pick Up
This is a good chance to get your gear at a discounted rate. It's useful for parents with growing kids, too!
