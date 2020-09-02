WATCH: A Year Ago Today, A House Exploded in Casper

A year ago today, a home explosion rocked the Valley Hills neighborhood of Casper.

Many Casperites were likely enjoying what was left of their Labor Day Weekend when the exploding home sent debris high into the sky at roughly 12:30 p.m.

The home was deemed a complete loss. Months after the explosion, according to the Casper Star-Tribune, investigators ruled the explosion was caused by a faulty gas pipe.

Nearby resident Doug Doherty uploaded the below doorbell video to Facebook. The video frame rocks as what appears to be the home's roof flies into the sky in small pieces.

The day after the incident, first-responders announced that five homes in the area were completely uninhabitable.

Nearly a dozen nearby homes sustained damage. No one was hurt.