Affidavit: Casper Man Stalked Woman, Placed GPS Tracker on Her Car

Casper police arrested a man after he allegedly violated a protection order and placed a GPS tracker on a woman's vehicle.

Court documents further allege that police found multiple firearms, body armor and armor-piercing ammunition at Jacob Karl Babcock's residence.

Babcock is charged with felony stalking, violation of a protection order and interference, according to documents filed in Natrona County District Court. If convicted of the stalking charge, he could face up to 10 years behind bars.

He has not had a chance to enter a plea to the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a woman with whom Babcock had been romantically involved contacted Casper police in early September and said Babcock violated a protection order.

The woman told police she learned Babcock was in possession of numerous firearms despite the protection order.

Before the woman contacted police, she was at a park with her children when she watched Babcock arrive in the parking lot and begin watching them. At some point, he allegedly yelled, "I know who you are," before accelerating his vehicle toward the woman's parked vehicle.

Babcock watched the woman ask witnesses for help and drove away, the affidavit states.

But when the woman was driving home, she saw Babcock pull up behind her, according to the affidavit.

Fearing for her safety, the woman told police she sped up and ran several stop signs out of fear, court documents state. Babcock did the same, but the woman was able to temporarily lose him.

A short time later, the affidavit states, the woman saw Babcock driving at her head-on, but was able to turn abruptly and again lose Babcock.

However, when she arrived at her residence, Babcock was sitting outside watching her. Then he drove off.

According to the affidavit, the woman "found it extremely concerning Babcock knew exactly where she was at each time he had located her, as she had not given him her location or any indication of where she may have been."

During a background check, investigators learned Babcock had been the subject of multiple law enforcement contacts. In one incident, the affidavit states, Babcock charged a police officer responding to a disturbance call in his home. In that incident, Babcock had to be restrained by multiple officers, who had to use a Taser.

In another incident, Babcock was arrested for public intoxication after a disturbance call involving the woman. Babcock allegedly tried to smash the windows out of the woman's vehicle with a statue.

Police apprehended Babcock at his residence as he was receiving a food delivery order. At first, he resisted but ultimately complied, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Babcock denied being anywhere near the woman. Confronted with witness statements, however, Babcock said he accidentally encountered the woman while on a walk.

The affidavit states police then attempted to get Babcock to walk toward a patrol car and had to be forcefully pulled toward it. When he was advised that he would face additional charges for refusing to get in, Babcock reportedly relented but immediately began banging against the cage once inside the vehicle.

On the way to the Natrona County Detention Center, an officer asked Babcock about GPS trackers. Babcock reportedly complained about officers entering his house without a warrant. Advised that he would be in "serious trouble" if officers found a GPS device, Babcock alleged stated something to the effect of, "We'll deal with that then."

Once Babcock arrived at the jail, he again became violent. Detention Center deputies had to use physical force to control Babcock, leading to deputies using "chemical irritant" to gain compliance. Babcock also allegedly tried to take the can away, according to the affidavit.

Meanwhile, police searched Babcock's residence and reportedly found a semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun, an AR-15 rifle and a Glock 10mm pistol. Additionally, police found a large volume of ammunition, some of which was armor piercing.

Police also checked the woman's vehicle and found a magnetic plastic case containing a GPS tracking device, court documents state. It was reportedly stuck under the rear bumper and appeared to be actively transmitting GPS data.

Concluding the affidavit, an officer writes that Babock's past behavior and history of alcoholism, surveillance, harassment and GPS tracking of the alleged victim paired with the substantial amount of ammunition and body armor, make Babock a risk to the woman, his children, law enforcement and himself.