Casper police arrested four people during a traffic stop in which officers reportedly found methamphetamine and anabolic steroids.

According to documents filed in Natrona County District Court this week, police arrested Naveda Whiting, Benjamin Costalez, and Francine Lonebear on drug possession charges following an 11 p.m. traffic stop October 28.

Police also arrested Nicole Aragon on a Fremont County warrant, according to court documents.

An affidavit of probable cause alleges Casper police officers on patrol saw a white Lincoln SUV traveling northbound on Country Club Road without any visible registration. They stopped the vehicle at 4th Street and Country Club Road.

During the stop, officers noted the vehicle had five adults and two children (born in 2017 and 2016) in it along with a large amount of luggage.

The two children were sitting on the luggage in the rear of the vehicle and were not in any sort of car seat nor were they wearing seat belts.

A police dog reportedly detected controlled substances in the vehicle.

An officer immediately found a syringe in the driver's side door. The officer also reportedly found two burnt marijuana roaches. Searching further, the police officer found a jar containing a suspected marijuana stem and a vial containing testosterone.

As the search continued police reportedly found both crystal and liquid meth in a portable safe.

According to the affidavit, Costalez denied ownership of the syringe but admitted he used methamphetamine and would "claim" the syringe as it was in his vehicle. Costalez also said he would "claim" the contents of a bag in which police found methamphetamine.

An officer also searched Francine Lonebear and reportedly found methamphetamine on her person and in her purse, according to the affidavit.

Whiting allegedly admitted that he owned a bag in which police found a marijuana pipe and methamphetamine, though he denied knowledge of the safe.

According to the affidavit, police made the following arrests: