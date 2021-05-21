Bear Relaxing on a Hammock Is the Coolest Thing You’ll See Today

Although it is always cute to see animals acting human, if I'm being totally honest, I am 100% jealous of this bear. for one, I wish I was just chilling outside, relaxing on a hammock instead of being at work, but also, in case you've never tried it, getting situated on one isn't the easiest thing in the world. There's an art to it... and it takes practice.

The official ViralHog YouTube recently posted a short, but delightful video of a bear relaxing on a hammock hanging between two trees. According to caption, the footage was taken on May 17th, 2021 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Apparently, this wasn't an isolated incident either. The caption also stated:

"The third year in a row bear has come to swing in my hammock. The hammock is right outside my living room window. It was actually a momma and three Cubs, So fun!"

When it comes to wildlife the size of a full grown momma bear, it's not like you can go outside and kindly tell her to move off your private property and it does make for an awesome video.

All you can do is watch and enjoy from a safe distance.