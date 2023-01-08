BREAKING: Casper Police Investigating Potential Homicide, Avoid the Area

The Casper Police Department recently announced that they are currently investigating an active crime scene on Sunday, January 8.

That's according to a news release from the Casper Police Department, who wrote that "On January 8, 2023, at 6:51 AM, the Casper Police Department’s Public Safety Communication Center (PSCC) received a 911 call from an adult male reporting that a homicide had occurred."

Casper Police and others are responding to and managing a crime scene in the 1600 block of Begonia Street.

The CPD stressed that there is no ongoing danger to the public.

"This is an active investigation. No further details will be released at this time," the CPD wrote.

K2 Radio News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

