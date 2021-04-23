BREAKING: Herd Of Turkey Attack Motorist In Casper Wyoming

It all began just before 8am when I got a note from Jane in Casper Wyoming: "FYI FYI There are about 30 Wild Turkeys All fanned out and acting aggressive to the cars. At Granada and Coffman!"

I know of the herd of turkey's which she speaks. They are EVIL!

By the way, I call all animal groups a herd. There is no way to keep up with all of the names of all the different animal species. Try looking it up here. You'll get a headache.

Next I get a panicked note from Jane which made the situation sound worse- it was escalating.

"They are stopping traffic!" Jane wrote, in what seemed to be a panic. I was expecting her to send that they were turning over cars and setting them on fire next.

This herd of turkey is infamous in Casper. They are more like a gang than birds. If they stop your car don't honk at them. They will get very aggressive. I don't speak turkey but it sounds like they are cussing at people when they get angry.

No one minds wildlife wandering their neighborhood. That is part of the fun of living in Wyoming. But no one wants wildlife with attitude.

There are many ways we can handles this. I work for a group of radio stations. We can have a turkey drop like WKRP! There are hunters would love to have a crack at them. But since the turkeys are in town they can't use guns. It will have to be hand to "hand" combat.