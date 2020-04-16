Broncos’ Von Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19

It's never good to hear that anyone has contracted COVID-19. But now, one of Denver's most high-profile players is now on that list.

Denver7 is reporting that the NFL and the Denver Broncos player Von Miller, through his agent, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The linebacker, who was recently unanimously voted onto the 2010's 'All-Decade Team,' is resting at home.

Denver7's Troy Renck tweeted out a reminder that Von has had asthma and allergies, which may have made him more susceptible to the virus.

Denver Broncos Forgotten Players