Casper, Central Wyoming Under Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter weather advisory for Casper along with a significant portion of central Wyoming.

Casper could see up to 5 inches of snow from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather service advises travelers to plan on slippery to snow-covered road conditions. Hazardous conditions are expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute.

"Slow down and use caution while traveling," the weather service said in the advisory.

Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater, Carbon, Washakie, Johnson and Sheridan counties are all listed under the advisory.

The advisory is expected to be lifted at 6 p.m. Wednesday.