Casper College to Host Free Virtual Conversation with Billionaire Philanthropist Mark Cuban

Casper College, in conjunction with The National Society of Leadership and Success, is hosting a "virtual conversation" with billionaire philanthropist Mark Cuban on February 25, at 6 p.m.

The NSLS states that this even is sure to be "an insightful, educational, and entertaining conversation with one of the world's most successful and popular businessmen."

Cuban is a certified billionaire. He is the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and the star of NBC's popular show 'Shark Tank.' He is also an inventor, a best-selling author, and a philanthropist, in addition to be a professional wrestling personality as well.

This event is free and open to the public, and the NSLS says it is designed to "gain insight into leadership and how you can impact your communities."

The event will take place on February 25 at 6:00 p.m. at the Durham Auditorium, located on the Casper College campus.

For more information, or to learn more about the NSLS chapter at Casper College, visit NSLS.org or email Christopher Houser at NSLS@caspercollege.edu.