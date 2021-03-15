Casper College Will be Closed Again Tuesday

For the second consecutive day, Casper College and the University of Wyoming in Casper will be closed on Tuesday, according to a prepared statement Monday afternoon.

"After careful consideration of the status of city streets, especially local neighborhood and feeder streets, we are going to keep the College closed one more day to allow people to dig out," according to the prepared statement.

UW's main campus in Laramie was closed on Monday, but it was unknown as of Monday afternoon whether it would be closed on Tuesday as well.

