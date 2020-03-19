Casper Guy Thanks Weather for Giving Him Designer Windows

Never underestimate a Casper person's ability to create humor out of the most ordinary situations. This guy is a great example. He gave a guided tour of his free designer windows thanks to the weather today.

Thank you, Rae Read for this laugh today.

I had never considered this fringe benefit of living in Casper. When I woke up and scraped the windows on my car, I was irritated. Little did I know that I should have been thankful at my "designer windows". It wasn't ice. It was just a fancy glaze. Nice.

