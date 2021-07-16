Casper Horseheads Are Ready For The 2021 All Star Spectacular

Get our free mobile app

Baseball and Summertime go hand and hand.

Even if you aren't a baseball parent, everyone loves to take their kids to see a baseball game.

Warm weather, hot dogs, that feeling of watching the home team working hard, and the joy of hundreds of people all cheering and clapping at the same time.

Summers spent at the baseball field create some amazing memories for fans and families, and the players too.

The Casper Horseheads are charter members of the Expedition League, which began play in May 2018.

They play locally at Mike Lansing Field and their world headquarters are in downtown Casper on Wolcott.

On Monday, July 19 the Casper Horseheads kick-off two days of amazing baseball activities.

The fun begins with Fan Fest at 5:30.

You can meet the All-Stars for an autograph and picture session, and participate in a kid's clinic.

@casperhorseheads via Instagram

At 6:00 it's time for the Casper Rebels Softball All-Star Exhibition game followed by a Home Run Derby.

On Tuesday, July 20th it's more baseball fun beginning at 5:30, and this time it ends with fireworks!

There will be local food trucks and vendors both nights.

One ticket will get you into both nights of events and the cost is between $14 and $18 per person.

Make sure you get your ticket now to ensure you can get a spot at this event.

After all...on the July 4th Casper Horseheads game they had almost 2,000 people!

