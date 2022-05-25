The Casper Horseheads Opening Day Was A Success For Everyone

The Casper Horseheads Baseball Team came to Casper in 2018 and immediately immersed themselves in our community.

From making improvements both on and off the field in 2019 to participating in parades, attending community events, and donating to multiple charities throughout their years here The Horseheads Organization has become an amazing positive force here in Casper.

After finishing second in the league in attendance in 2021, the Horseheads are working harder than ever to bring home a championship to even more fans in 2022.

And based on their performance at their opening game they are on track to do it.

It was a night of family-friendly fun for baseball fans, and despite slightly chilly weather, the seats were full of smiles.

Take a look at a few pictures from the game, and make sure you look at their schedule so you can decide what game you'll be taking your family to.

Here's A Look At The Casper Horseheads Opening Day The Casper Horseheads Opening Day for the 2022 season was a success! They even pulled off a 14 - 8 win against their Wyoming Rivals the Gem City Bisons.

The hotdogs were hot and fresh, the beer was cold, and the food truck in attendance meant there was something for everyone to enjoy.

Several games have fireworks at the end, so make sure you stick around for the excitement after those games.

