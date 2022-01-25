Season Tickets On Sale Now For The 2022 Casper Horseheads Season

It may only be January, but spring is officially just around the corner as the 2022 Horseheads baseball season has been announced. The team announced their full schedule and it looks action packed.

The Horseheads are part of the 9 team Independence League which will begin it's first season and consists of the Casper Horseheads (Casper, WY), Badlands Big Sticks (Dickinson, ND), Canyon County Spuds (Caldwell, ID), Fremont Moo (Fremont, NE), Hastings Sodbusters (Hastings, NE), Spearfish Sasquatch (Spearfish, SD), Western Nebraska Pioneers (Gering, NE), North Platte Plainsmen (North Platte, NE) and Gem City Bison (Laramie, WY).

The players that are part of the league are all collegiate baseball players that want to sharpen their skills by continuing playing through the summer.

The Horseheads will have 31 games at home games at Mike Lansing Field in Casper. A cool tip of the hat to Wyoming are the special 3:07 Sunday afternoon games when the team is in Casper. The season will begin at home for the Horseheads as they'll play the Gem City Bison a first year team from Laramie May 24, 25 and 26.

The Horseheads will hit the road hit the road for 25 games for 56 total games including the All-Star game on July 4th. If the season goes the right way for the Horseheads, they'll see the playoffs at the end of July and beginning of August.

Season tickets to watch the Collegiate baseball all summer long are available now. With 3 levels of season seat packages.

Premium

Reserved

General Admission Season

Check Out the University of Wyoming Wrestling Facility The University of Wyoming Wrestling facility is fabulous. Here's a look at where our UW wrestlers hang out and train. The facility is located in the basement of the UniWyo Sports Complex.