Casper Horseheads Minor League Baseball Team to Cease Operations Immediately

After four seasons as Casper's minor league baseball team, the Casper Horseheads have announced that they are ceasing operations, effective immediately.

That's according to a press release from owner Chuck Heeman, who stated that financial burdens and family health are the primary reasons the franchise is coming to an end.

“We would like to thank the many people who have supported us since 2017, including our beloved game day staff members, interns, host families, season ticket holders, sponsors, and all the vendors, employees, players and coaches who have passed through Casper over our four full seasons,” Heeman wrote in the press release. “This decision did not come without great thought and analysis. The Horseheads fought through tough financial times in our first few years, as many small businesses do."

Heeman then referenced the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the franchise.

"We kept the business open through the 2020 pandemic and continued to run the best operation we could during the past two seasons," he continued. "With some recent changes in our family and health situations, along with the financial burdens encountered in recovering from the 2020 shutdown, the decision has been made to discontinue.”

Both the website and the Facebook page for the team are no longer online.

It's currently unknown who, if anybody, will take up the team in this, or any incarnation.

K2 Radio News will update this story if more information becomes available.