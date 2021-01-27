Casper Horseheads Baseball Team Release 2021 Schedule

The Expedition League’s Casper Horseheads today announced their 2021 season schedule, returning to a full 64 game season after sitting out the 2020 year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Horseheads open on the road in Western Nebraska before the home opener on Friday, May 28. The team hosts one of two new Expedition League teams, the Mining City Tommyknockers (Butte, Montana). The regular season ends on Saturday, August 7 at home, again hosting Western Nebraska.

Highlighting the season is the rescheduled Expedition League All-Star Spectacular, presented by Hydrotex, scheduled for July 19 and 20. The first day of the event will feature the best hitters in the league in a Home Run Derby, with a $500 scholarship at stake for a Casper High School senior, provided by First Interstate Bank. A fan fest, with all players available for pictures, autographs, and kids’ clinics, is presented by Wyoming Medical Center. On July 20, the All-Star Game, presented by Hydrotex, starts at 6:35 p.m., followed by a fireworks display presented by WYOMS.

The Horseheads are planning a number of promotions for the 2021 season, including the return of Bark in the Park, Golden Ticket Saturdays (fans win cash prizes with their hot dogs), and more. New for 2021 is “Family Picnic Nights” where fans can purchase an all-inclusive ticket, which includes their seat and an all-you-can-eat buffet, for one low price. Tuesday nights will be “Done with COVID Nights”, where local businesses supply tickets to fans who have been economically hurt by the pandemic and need a night out with their families. A July 4 “Salute to Heroes” program is planned as well as Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Quality Brands, where fans have a chance to win Budweiser and Bud Light party deck tickets through local convenience stores. All fans will enjoy two-for-one drinks every Thursday night. Saturday, May 29 will feature Rally Towels to the first 500 fans, courtesy of Wyoming Medical Center, and more giveaways will be announced.

May 25-26-27 @ Western Nebraska

May 28-29 Mining City (Lansing Field)

June 1-2-3 Souris Valley (Lansing Field)

June 4-5-6 @ Canyon County

June 8-9-10 @ Western Nebraska

June 11-12-13 Mining City (Lansing Field)

June 15-16-17 Western Nebraska (Lansing Field)

June 18-19-20 @ Mining County

June 22-23-24 Canyon County (Lansing Field)

June 25-26-27 @ Canyon County

June 29-30, July 1 Badlands (Lansing Field)

July 2-3-4 Wheat City (Lansing Field)

July 5-6-7 @ Wheat City

July 9-10-11 Mining City (Lansing Field)

July 12-13 @ Hastings

July 14-15 @ Fremont

July 16-17-18 @ Hastings

July 20 ALL-STAR GAME (Lansing Field)

July 22-23 @ Spearfish

July 24-25 @ Western Nebraska

July 26-27-28-29 Canyon County (Lansing Field)

July 31-August 1 Souris Valley (Lansing Field)

August 3-4-5 @ Mining City

August 6-7 Western Nebraska (Lansing Field)

August 9-10-11 Divisional Playoffs

August 13-14-15 League Championship Series

Casper Horseheads