Casper Man Accused Of Pointing Rifle At 3 People, Telling Police It Was A BB Gun

Casper Police in court documents say a man threatened three people with a rifle last month and then told investigators that it was a BB gun.

According to documents filed this week in Natrona County District Court, Kevin Michael Deschneau is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and battery and a single count of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.

Get our free mobile app

Aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars while the weapon charge is punishable by up to 5.

Deschneau has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper Police were called to a residence near K and McKinley streets at roughly 3:30 p.m. April 1.

The affidavit states that police received a report of a man, later identified as Deschneau, brandishing a black rifle. A witness told police that Deschneau threatened to shoot her.

Court documents state witnesses gave police essentially the same story. Witnesses reportedly said they met at a residence across the alley from Deschneau's house to purchase a riding lawnmower. At some point they heard a man telling them to leave.

Court documents state Deschneau told the witnesses that if they did not leave, they would be shot. One witness told investigators that Deschneau "shouldered" the gun.

The affidavit states Descneau told investigators that he may have been holding a pump-action BB gun. He also allegedly claimed that one of the witnesses "rushed" him and threatened to shoot him.

However, court documents state when police searched Deschneau's garage, they located a 30-06 pump action rifle. The rifle allegedly fit the description of the weapon witnesses described to investigators.