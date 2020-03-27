Casper Mom Shares Awesome Snack Food Plan For Kids During COVID-19 Outbreak

Are your children currently eating you out of house and home amid the COVID-19 outbreak? There is a solution. A local mom shared an awesome tip for how she's rationing the between-meal-snacks with her kiddos during these crazy times.

Bethany Young shared a photo of her prepacked snack packs to her Facebook page along with a message that read:

Anyone else's kids just want to snack ALL day?! I saw this idea and we had to implement it. They each got to pick 5 snacks for the day. Once they're out they're out. Now maybe they'll be hungry at actual meal times lol

The idea is pure genius! I'm honestly a little jealous I didn't think of it first... like a week and $1000 in groceries ago.