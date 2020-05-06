Casper Mountain Trails Center Closes; Structurally Unsafe

Casper Mountain Trails Center is closed at least until a structural engineer can take a look at the building that is reportedly damaged.

Natrona County Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services Direct Tim Petrea said record snowfall for the area led to the building suffering structural damage.

Petrea said the building is condemned as it is considered a safety hazard to be inside the building. A structural engineer is going to inspect the building and determine if it can be safely repaired.

"I don't want to prognosticate what those action sets are," Petrea said.