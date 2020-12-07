Casper PD: Woman Made Walmart Bomb Threat for ‘Personal Satisfaction’

A woman who allegedly admitted to making a bomb threat at Walmart in August told officers she did it for her own personal satisfaction from the disruption the threat would cause.

According to the Casper Police Department, officers arrested Kaylee Shain in Casper on Friday on the recommended felony charge of making terroristic threats.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

During the early evening hours of August 18, Casper police were called to both Walmart locations for a report that bombs would be set off at 7 p.m. Text messages also asserted that the sender was "after everyone" and had firearms.

Both Walmarts were evacuated while police cleared the area.

Officers spoke with two employees who received the text messages and quickly learned that the calls were made over the internet instead of cell phones.

Over the course of the investigation, police say Shain confessed to sending the text messages to herself and her coworker.