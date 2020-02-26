Casper PD’s Officer Mower Warms Up With The Quilt Club Ladies

There is no age range on Casperites volunteering their time and efforts to help out those less fortunate. Thus is the case with the quilt club ladies at Primrose Retirement that donated hand made quilts for local victims of crimes.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook paged shared the photo along with a message that read:

Officer Mower escaped the cold and spent his afternoon wrapped up with the quilt club ladies at Primrose Retirement. #quiltyascharged These incredible women spent countless hours hand-making quilts for victims of crimes in our community. These acts of kindness go a long way in letting victims know they are not alone. Thank you for your support. #bettertogether

A big thank you goes out to each and everyone of the ladies that donated their time making these beautiful quilts.