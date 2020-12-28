Casper Police: Avoid Part of Central Casper Due to ‘Active Investigation’
The Casper Police Department is asking the public to avoid part of central Casper due to an "active investigation."
Just what police are investigating is unclear but the department says details will be released when they're available.
It's unclear when details will be released, however.
According to the police department, avoid the following areas:
- Durbin Street between 7th and 9th Streets
- Wolcott Street between 7th and 9th Street
- Eighth Street between Durbin and Wolcott