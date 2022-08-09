Casper Police Department Hosting ‘National Night Out’ at David Street Station

Casper Police Department Hosting &#8216;National Night Out&#8217; at David Street Station

Coming up this evening, local residents have a chance to interact with Casper law enforcement in a fun and entertaining way.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page shared the information earlier this morning (August 9th, 2022), with a picture and a message that read:

Today is the day! National Night Out at David Street Station beginning at 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Come out and meet members of the Casper Police Department, grab a donut, pick up some swag, and enjoy this beautiful August evening!

Make sure to stay connected with the Casper Police Department on social media:

This evening is your chance for the entire family to conversate and hangout with some of Casper finests!

