The Casper Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest regarding shoplifting and property damage that happened over the weekend at the west side WalMart location.

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted the photo along with a message that read:

Can you identify this suspect? The Casper Police Department is interested in speaking with him in regard to felony-level property damage and shoplifting that occurred at the west side Walmart on the evening of Saturday, January 11th, 2020. He was seen leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV. Leave us a comment or send us a private message. Thanks, Casper!

The Casper Police Department non-emergency phone number is: 307-235-8278.