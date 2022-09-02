Casper Police: Most Recent Shootings Unrelated to Last Week’s Kidnapping/Shots Fired Call

Casper Police reported two major incidents to the community on Friday morning, both of which involved shots fired, either from officers, or from suspects, or both.

CPD reported that at 1:54am Thursday night, officers were patrolling the area of Lake McKenzie Park, at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper.

While patrolling the area, they contacted an adult male who fled from the scene on foot. As officers pursued the suspect, he produced and fired a weapon at them. Officers returned fire, striking the subject, who was transported to Wyoming Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

Not even two hours later, the Public Safety Communications Center received a call about a possible gunshot victim.

According to a release from the CPD, the victim reported that they had been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott.

The streets have re-opened, but Casper Police do not currently have a suspect in custody, leading some to question whether the assailant was the same suspect who, last week, took a female companion against her will and had fired a weapon while driving a vehicle.

That suspect, Joshua Charles Crook, has not been apprehended as of this week, but the Casper Police Department confirmed that the three shootings are unrelated.

"I can positively verify these instances are totally unconnected and not related to Josh Crook," Lieutenant Jeff Bullard told K2 Radio News.

He could not offer any additional details regarding Cook's status or the status of the suspect from early Friday morning.

K2 Radio News will update both of these stories as more information becomes available.