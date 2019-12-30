Casper Police Officer, 5’2″, Moves 200lb Man, Gives Him CPR

Standing at all of 5'2", Casper Police Officer Amanda Cook was the first to respond to a report of an unconscious man in a home Saturday.

"Singlehandedly, Officer Cook moved the over 6 foot, nearly 200-pound unresponsive male from his bed to the floor where she began performing CPR," the Casper Police Department wrote on Facebook Monday.

According to the post, Cook continued performing CPR until EMS arrived and took over. The unidentified man's pulse eventually returned.

He was transported to the hospital and where he is receiving treatment.

The man's current condition is unclear.

"Officer Cook's quick thinking and commitment to serving undoubtedly helped to save a life," the post says. "We're thankful to have her selflessness as part of our team — protecting our community."