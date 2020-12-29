Casper Police Release Details in Monday Night Standoff

Casper police say a man threatened to shoot officers and kill himself Monday night, leading to a standoff that resulted in several street blocks being shutdown.

Police say that Jackie Carbajal reportedly broke into his ex-wife's apartment, physically assaulted her and took her phone before leaving. The woman's daughter, who was also at the apartment, called 911.

When officers arrived, they found the door to the apartment had been completely destroyed.

While on the scene, officers noted that Carbajal was on the phone with the victim. When officers attempted to speak with Carbajal, he allegedly told them he would "shoot any cop who looked at him." He was also threatening to "commit suicide by cop," police say.

Officers learned that Carbajal was in an apartment in the 200 block of East 8th Street. Police set up a perimeter and requested the help of the Natrona County Special Response Team.

"Highly trained crisis negotiators talked with the suspect for multiple hours. Shortly after 12:00am on December 29th, 2020, the suspect exited his home and surrendered to law enforcement," according to a news release. "Following the suspect’s arrest, officers recovered a firearm from inside the residence."