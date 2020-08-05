Casper Police Renew Call to Help Find Man Missing Since July 7

The Casper Police Department again called on the public to help find a man who's been missing since July 7.

Forty-three-year-old Paul Daniel Pedry has been missing since July 7. Police believe he walked away from his home in the area of the 800 block of South Durbin Street.

Pedry was last seen wearing silver/gray shorts, tennis shoes, a short-sleeve t-shirt and dark-framed glasses.

He's 6'3 and weighs 220lbs.

Pedry is white with blue eyes and short, red hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.