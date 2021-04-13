Casper Rapper ‘RAGE’ Releases New Music Video: My Destination

The Casper Hip-Hop scene has made a powerful resurgence in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Is it biproduct of social distancing, more free time, or just plain focus? Whatever the reason, we're happy to see and hear all the new releases, the latest of which comes from local rapper, Rage.

Andrew "Rage" Armstrong recently released his latest offering titled: My Destination. The song features another local artist, Alphamatic. The song takes listeners on trip through the inner thoughts, trials and tribulations of Armstrong's life.

I had the chance to speak with Rage who had this to say about the project:

The idea for "My Destination" came to me late one night lying awake unable to sleep, thinkin about everything going on at the time and all the stress that both my family and myself were under. I realized what the song was about when I was finishing the first verse and transitioning to the 2nd, the song is about knowing that there will be struggles and there will be pain along the way but if you are willing to endure then you can reach your destination. The original idea for the song had 3 artist but due to unfortunate circumstances the final version has just myself (RAGE) and Alphamatic. The song is off of my upcoming mixtape "The RAGE Inside Of Me" that will be releasing in May. I do have plans for more videos in the works for more songs off my upcoming mixtape "The RAGE Inside Of Me" as well as another project in the beginning stages set to be my first full length album but I plan to keep the details of that extremely tight for the time being. The video was shot, edited and produce by myself , with some camera work done by Alphamatic and my little brother. The audio was recorded, mastered and produced by Alphamatic in his studio. The video was shot down by the river on the north side of Casper and the night shots were filmed in my brothers back yard. The night time shooting was all done in -20° weather and it started snowing on us in the middle of filming the video.

Recording a music video in those extreme weather conditions shows an intense level of dedication to his craft.

Congratulations are in order for Rage (and Alphamatic) for this one. We can't wait to see what he brings to the table next.