Casper Recreation Facilities Close Indefinitely Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The City of Casper Recreation Center, Aquatics Center and Ice Arena are suspending services indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Services offered at those facilities are shut down, effective immediately.
The announcement Sunday followed the Natrona County School District's decision -- and similar decisions by many other Wyoming school districts -- to close for the next three weeks.
