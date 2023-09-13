T-Mobile in Casper is so excited for the release of the upcoming iPhone 15 that they want to do something fun to prepare for the launch. Play along with the 'T-Mobile GO' virtual scavenger hunt on your smartphone!

Make sure you have downloaded our station app, and click on the 'T-Mobile Go Hunt' button to get started. From there, you will be asked to complete a series of challenges. Yes, you will have to leave your house to do this, but it will be worth it. ;)

There will be location check-ins, photo challenges, and even the chance to catch some T-Mobile tokens! Just like PokemonGO, the app will activate your camera so you can hunt these tokens in real life! Each in different locations.

Get out there and get hunting! While you are at T-Mobile in Casper, check with them to see if you want to switch to get 5G service in Casper and pre-order the new highly anticipated iPhone 15.

Visit T-Mobile in Casper today and experience Wyoming's Largest and Fastest 5G Network!

Good Luck and Happy Hunting!

*Note: You do NOT need T-Mobile Service to participate. This will work on your smartphone with ALL carriers. T-Mobile is simply the sponsor of this contest.*