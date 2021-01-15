Casper: Why Did The Chicken Cross The Road At Manor Heights?

It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, but these are the types of things that can happen in Casper at literally any given time.

Local resident, Charla Burton, was dropping off her two children at school this morning at Manor Heights Elementary when one the crossing guards had to stop traffic... for a chicken!

Charla Burton

Charla Burton

Charla Burton

While this is definitely not something you see everyday, it's probably more common in rural states like Wyoming than say Colorado or California. It's still funny though.

Was this chicken someone's pet or their future dinner that got away? Either way, thanks to a very thoughtful crossing guard, this bird made it safely to the other side of the road. This just seems like a better ending to the joke. You have to love when real life imitates art... or in this case, comedy.

