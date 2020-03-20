Casper/Natrona County International Airport Restricts Access

The Casper/Natrona County International Airport has limited access to its public facilities due to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, airport manager Glenn Januska said in a news release.

The airport has not experienced any known occurrences of COVID-19, and acknowledges the Wyoming State Health Officer's decision to close public places through April 3.

Airports were not included in the list of restricted public places, but the Casper/Natrona County International Airport management believes certain limitations are in the best interest in protecting customers, employees and the communities it serves.

The airport is restricting access to the commercial airline terminal for the following:

Ticketed airline passengers.

Rental car customers.

Airport/tenant employees.

Individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities, or unaccompanied minors.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection customers.

People who want to meet and greet departing and arriving friends and loved ones can do so from the comfort of their vehicles outside the terminal.

These steps are strictly proactive measures to help exercise social distancing and to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The airport also has taken steps to ensure the safety of the traveling public including enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures, and installation of additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal building.