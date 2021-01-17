This year's Martin Luther King Day of Service and Remembrance on Monday won't feature a rally, a march or a service at the United Methodist Church.

Like so many other events affected by the coronavirus pandemic, it will go virtual with the launch of a multi-year community service project, according to Servewyoming.org.

The Casper Freedom Trail project features a virtual tour of locations related to the civil rights movement in Casper.

Servewyoming will post an online presentation of the trail. After you have watched it, the organization invites you to drive through Casper to view the places featured on the trail map, starting in north Casper on East H Street, then to Second Baptist Church on North Durbin Street to the Mathew Campfield Park on East M Street.

The trail heads south on Center Street and goes east to to places on East C and East A streets, then south to the First Presbyterian Church, north again on Center Street to the James Reeb Mural, and through the former Sandbar District.

The trail ends at the Food for Thought Project at the former Winter Memorial Presbyterian Church, 900 Saint John St.

At the Food for Thought Project, people will be able to offer donations for several local non-profit organizations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Casper Humane Society needs:

Collars.

Leashes.

Thunder jackets.

Aluminum cans.

Newspapers.

Project Homeless Connect needs:

Hygiene items (small).

Hand warmers.

Winter hats.

Gloves.

Scarves.

$5 food gift cards.

Non-perishable snacks.

United Church of Christ needs:

Winter coats.

Diapers.

Wipes.

Breast pumps.

Other baby supplies.

