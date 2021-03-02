Check Out a Dozen Pics of a Casper Dream Home with a Library

Would you like a Casper home on the prairie? What about stellar views of Casper Mountain? Would you also love to have your own library? If you answered yes to all these questions, boy do I have a home for you.

I found this beautiful property on Realtor.com. It's 9079 Triumph Lane in Casper and it has some extremely unique features. Check out these pics.

Casper Home on the Prairie with its own Library

There are more neat features to this home than just the library, but wow is that library amazing. I don't recall seeing a home with this much book space. The listing shows this home having 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths with over 3,700 square feet of space. The closet deserves some extra credit, too. My wife's shoe collection would likely grow exponentially here.

The 2,400 square foot of heated shop space would come in handy also. Oh, and about that hot tub and covered patio...

How much would this kind of living and book space cost you? As of this writing, the asking price on Realtor.com is $875,000. I have to confess that most of my reading is done on my iPad these days, but if you have a book collection you could do a lot worse than this gorgeous home.

