Natrona County Library Suspends Public Operations Amid Virus

The Natrona County Library will suspend public operations, effective immediately, due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

Lisa Scroggins, the library's executive director, made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon at Casper City Hall.

The decision follows Sunday's recommendation from Governor Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow that all Wyoming schools close for a period of three weeks.

A short time later on Sunday, the Natrona County School District announced its schools will close until April 5.

Many of library resources are available online at natronacountylibrary.org.

