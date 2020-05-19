Natrona County Library To Reopen With Special Restrictions

The Natrona County Library will be reopening its doors to the public next week.

In a news release Tuesday, officials said the library will reopen on Tuesday, May 26 with safety precautions. The facility's hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

"The library will be taking many precautions and measures to ensure the safety of patrons, including mandatory hand sanitizing, regular cleanings throughout the day, exterior holds pickup, social distancing and limited access," the news release says. "While masks for patrons are preferred, they are required by staff."

The library closed its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Officials say the library will limit the number of visitors in the building at any given time.

"This may mean that you have to wait a little bit before entering, but there are ways to speed up the process," the news release states. "IF you know exactly what books you want, you may place your hold online ahead of time, and you will be notified when your items are ready to be picked up."

The library will also offer a drive-up pickup point around the side of the building near the book drop.

The first two hours of each day (9 to 11 a.m.) will be reserved for vulnerable populations. Those include the elderly, pregnant and immunocompromised. Children under 14 will not be allowed in the library without an adult and they must be monitored at all times.

The library will also deny entry to anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Every item that is returned to the library will be subjected to a 72-hour quarantine period before it is circulated back into the collection.