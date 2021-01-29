Check Out Pics of a Casper Mansion with its Own Basketball Court

What needs to happen in your life for you to decide that you've really made it? If having a home that also has a full-court basketball court would do it, boy do I have the Casper home for you.

Calling this a home really doesn't do it justice. Mansion would be more appropriate. It's a 6-bed, 6-bath estate located at 1421 Goodstein Dr. in Casper and it sure is a looker.

Casper Mansion with Basketball Court

What kind of investment would it take to score yourself a 6-bed, 6-bath mansion/palace/estate with a full-court gymnasium? The current asking price on Realtor.com is $1,385,000. Even though I can't jump to save my life, I truly believe this home would help me develop mad basketball skills. Kinda doubt I'll be able to convince my wife of that fact.

